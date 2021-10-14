McShane brothers teaming up and starring at UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Vance McShane’s life is about football and family. That’s why he wanted to join his older brother at Western Illinois.

“I just wanted to follow after my older brother Steve so I just had in my head ‘I’m going to Western, nowhere else,” Vance said.

But sometimes life has other plans.

“Once I got there they told me that the core GPA wasn’t high enough, and I thought it was and my counselor did, it was just miscommunication so it just ended up not working there.”

So McShane never got to step on the field for the Leathernecks and play with his older brother. He moved moved onto small school St. Xavier University, where he earned NAIA All-American honorable mention in 2020. He said he loved his time playing in his home state of Illinois, but he had bigger dreams.

“They showed me love, they have me the ball, it was just a fun experience. I loved playing with the guys there,” McShane said. “The negatives were just, I always wanted to play in front of a big crowd, so Saint Xavier just wasn’t working for me.”

He needed a change, but thankfully for Vance, the McShanes are a big family.

Deion McShane is one year younger than Vance.

“I was like “ay coach, you think we can get him in?’ He was like ‘most definitely we can’ I was like ‘alright bet,’” Deion, a Northern Iowa wide receiver, said.

When the NCAA adopted new transfer legislation for this academic year, he helped Vance become a Panther right away.

“It’s like a dream come true honestly,” Vance said. “I love my brother Deion for helping me get here.”

Vance was ready. He scored four touchdowns in his first four games in purple. Deion said he wasn’t surprised.

“Oh I knew that was gonna happen,” Deion said, “Just because how me and my brothers work.”

Their connection on the field was instant.

“I mean the first guy to congratulate Vance on a touchdown is Deion and the first one to congratulate Deion is Vance,” said UNI head coach Mark Farley. “Those two love each other and they love playing with each other. You can sense that and feel that, of the excitement they have, of both being on the field at the same time.”

