Kennedy’s Jazan Williams is a football star, just like his mom

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A lot of us grew up wanting to play football like our dads. But not too many grew up wanting to play football like their moms. Jenny Williams of Cedar Rapids was an all-star semi-pro football player for the Des Moines Crush about eight years ago.

“I just remember me and my sister would always be at the games on the sideline. It’s just really exciting every time we would see her get a big run,” said her son Jazan Williams “I was going crazy for her and cheer her on loud. We were her number one fans.”

Jenny Williams, a single mom, passed her love of the game onto her son, and coached Jazan as a youth player. She wasn’t short of “X’s and O’s” advice for her son.

“Biggest thing for running back is staying low and driving your knees, those gaps. Sometimes you have to make your own plays because your defender will fill those gaps,” Jenny said,

“She always taught me to run hard and keep going,” said Jazan. “Just a really have fun and play the game with fun.”

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Jazan is now the star running back on the number ranked Kennedy Cougars.

“She used to run really hard and I try to imitate that,” Jazan said.

“We like to hit we like the contact. We don’t shy away from the contact and that is how I was,” said Jenny.

Jenny taught Jazan at an early age that you get out of the game what you put into it.

“I think his future is as bright is he wants to work for,” she said. “Like I said I think he’s an athlete, if he puts the work and he can pretty much attain any goal that he wants.”

Jazan said he feels lucky that his mom shares the same love of football that he does.

“We did bond over football a lot.” Jazan said. “we always went to Iowa games as a family and it is something that has brought us closer together,” Jazan said.

Jazan also understands Jenny made a lot of sacrifices as a single mom.

“It is kind of hard I know it is. She has to work third shift just can make most of our stuff get us from place to place,” Jazan said. “It is definitely a lot on her and I am thankful to have her as my mom”

