Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

John Deere workers go on strike after rejecting contract

FILE- In this Aug. 31, 2015, file photo, John Deere equipment is on display at the Farm...
FILE- In this Aug. 31, 2015, file photo, John Deere equipment is on display at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill.(Seth Perlman | AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By Caitlin Harbach
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KCRG) - John Deere workers will go on strike starting Thursday after United Auto Workers Union members did not come to an agreement on Wednesday.

The union said its members would walk off the job if no deal had been reached by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered at least 5% raises.

“John Deere is committed to a favorable outcome for our employees, our communities, and everyone involved,” said Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere & Company. “We are determined to reach an agreement with the UAW that would put every employee in a better economic position and continue to make them the highest paid employees in the agriculture and construction industries. We will keep working day and night to understand our employees’ priorities and resolve this strike, while also keeping our operations running for the benefit of all those we serve.”

Thirty-five years have passed since the last major Deere strike, but workers are emboldened to demand more this year after working long hours throughout the pandemic and because companies are facing worker shortages.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ferentz on fans who booed injured Penn State players: ‘they smelled a rat’
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020. (Aaron...
Univ. of Iowa Healthcare shares findings on long term side effects of COVID-19
Proposal for additions to Johnson Ave Hy-Vee in NW Cedar Rapids
Neighbors voice concerns over proposed convenience store addition to Johnson Ave Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

David Allen Jacobson
Operation Quickfind: David Allen Jacobson
A gun and target symbol.
Rideshare vehicle shot at in Cedar Rapids, investigation ongoing
Farmers worry about impact of John Deere strike.
Farmers worry about impact John Deere strike might mean for farm parts
Farmers worry about impact of John Deere strike
Farmers worry potential strike could mean more delays in parts