John Deere workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Illinois (KCRG) - John Deere workers will go on strike starting Thursday after United Auto Workers Union members did not come to an agreement on Wednesday.

The union said its members would walk off the job if no deal had been reached by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered at least 5% raises.

“John Deere is committed to a favorable outcome for our employees, our communities, and everyone involved,” said Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere & Company. “We are determined to reach an agreement with the UAW that would put every employee in a better economic position and continue to make them the highest paid employees in the agriculture and construction industries. We will keep working day and night to understand our employees’ priorities and resolve this strike, while also keeping our operations running for the benefit of all those we serve.”

Thirty-five years have passed since the last major Deere strike, but workers are emboldened to demand more this year after working long hours throughout the pandemic and because companies are facing worker shortages.

