Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Jason Aldean’s equipment bus crashes, country singer expected to perform tonight

By WSAZ News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – The bus carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the interstate Thursday morning.

WSAZ said the traffic accident happened around 5 a.m. on I-64 East in Huntington, West Virginia.

Aldean was not on the bus at the time, and police said no one was hurt.

The country singer is set to perform at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday as part of his 2021 Back in the Saddle tour.

Aldean kicked off his tour in August in Virginia Beach and wraps up at the end of October with back-to-back shows across Florida.

“Being on the road makes all of us – the band, the crew and me – happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years,” Aldean said in a news release posted on his website.

Most recently, the country singer announced his upcoming 10th studio album, Macon, Georgia. Aldean plans to roll out 30 tracks, 20 new songs and at least one live hit off each of his previous albums.

According to his website, the first 15 songs are set to be released on Nov. 12, 2021, with the full release of his album slated for April 22, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan
John Deere workers are on strike Thursday morning after negotiators failed to deliver a new...
John Deere releases statement in response to workers’ strike
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ferentz on fans who booed injured Penn State players: ‘they smelled a rat’
Police lights
Police identify suspect injured in Peosta shooting
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020. (Aaron...
Univ. of Iowa Healthcare shares findings on long term side effects of COVID-19

Latest News

The Butterball recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ's and Kroger...
Butterball recalls ground turkey products
FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo Pope Francis shakes hands with Vice President Joe...
Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate
Police lights
Davenport police: Officer shot man who refused to lower gun
Police say a postal worker was shot and killed while delivering mail Wednesday afternoon in...
Ex-girlfriend accused of killing postal worker delivering mail
The drug maker Regeneron said the Food and Drug Administration has accepted its priority review...
FDA grants priority review for COVID antibody treatment