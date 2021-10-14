Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Gradual clearing, nice afternoon ahead

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet Thursday. Clouds early this morning will continue to push east quickly, leaving us mostly sunny by mid-late morning. This sunshine will push us back to the 60s area-wide by afternoon. Late tonight into tomorrow morning, a much weaker system is still on track to move through with a few isolated showers. This rain chance may hardly amount to a thing, which is most welcome after two very heavy October rainfall events. This weekend, plan on exceptional fall weather with plenty of sunshine both days. Patchy frost may occur over northern Iowa Sunday morning. Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ferentz on fans who booed injured Penn State players: ‘they smelled a rat’
Police lights
Police identify suspect injured in Peosta shooting
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020. (Aaron...
Univ. of Iowa Healthcare shares findings on long term side effects of COVID-19
Osborn Eugene Gavel, 22, of Baxter, Ark.
Man charged with murder after body found in Hardin County residence

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Scattered showers
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Showers end, drying for now
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast