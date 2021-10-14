Gradual clearing, nice afternoon ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet Thursday. Clouds early this morning will continue to push east quickly, leaving us mostly sunny by mid-late morning. This sunshine will push us back to the 60s area-wide by afternoon. Late tonight into tomorrow morning, a much weaker system is still on track to move through with a few isolated showers. This rain chance may hardly amount to a thing, which is most welcome after two very heavy October rainfall events. This weekend, plan on exceptional fall weather with plenty of sunshine both days. Patchy frost may occur over northern Iowa Sunday morning. Have a great day!

