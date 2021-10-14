Family of missing Ottumwa woman says she has been found dead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The family of Connie Joan Turner shared with KYOU’s Shelby Slaughter around 11 am Thursday that they received the news the elderly woman has been found dead. Turner’s granddaughter Donna Ross said she found behind a nearby restaurant.

The area where Mrs. Turner was found had previously been searched by police, fire personnel, and volunteer citizens.

The family tells KYOU more than 200 people helped search for Mrs. Turner.

According to a press release from the Ottumwa Police Department, out of respect for the family, no additional comment will be made.

Turner, age 81, was last seen on Tuesday, October 12, after she left her home to go on a walk. Police say she did not arrive at her destination and has not returned home.

Turner was last seen at approximately 8:00 pm at the Casey’s General Store located at 346 Richmond Avenue in Ottumwa.

Ross tells KYOU, the family is in “anguish.”

“My grandma is a very fast lady, she’s very agile,” Ross shared. “She could be anywhere, which is a challenge in this situation.”

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.