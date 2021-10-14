Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Davenport police: Officer shot man who refused to lower gun

Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport police officer shot a man police say was armed and refused police commands to lower his gun.

The Quad-City Times reports the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon as police tried to arrest the man on an outstanding warrant. Police say the man refused to give himself up and refused to put down the gun before he was shot.

Police say the man was taken to a Davenport hospital, but have given no information on the man’s medical condition or whether he survived.

Police say the officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy anytime there is a police shooting. Police have not released the names of the man shot or the officer who shot him.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan
John Deere workers are on strike Thursday morning after negotiators failed to deliver a new...
John Deere releases statement in response to workers’ strike
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ferentz on fans who booed injured Penn State players: ‘they smelled a rat’
Police lights
Police identify suspect injured in Peosta shooting
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020. (Aaron...
Univ. of Iowa Healthcare shares findings on long term side effects of COVID-19

Latest News

UIHC site in North Liberty.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to break ground on new North Liberty facility
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, shakes hands with Penn State head coach James Franklin...
Franklin responds to Iowa’s Ferentz, denied faking injuries
Negotiations have broken down between Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and...
Negotiations fall through; UAW strikes at John Deere facilities
The November General Election is just around the corner, and early voting is now underway.
November General Election early voting underway, absentee ballot requests due Monday