With Moss out with injury, Terry Roberts fits right in

By Scott Saville
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Terry Roberts is one of the best special teams players in America. Now, he has to step up into a starting role at cornerback.

Senior Riley Moss, who has four interceptions on the year, will be out for a few weeks, according to Kirk Ferentz.

Roberts is known for his special teams prowess but his teammates praised his heart, energy and talent at the cornerback position.

“He is a great player who is really talented and works extremely hard,” said junior quarterback Spencer Petras.

“You can’t really measure Terry’s heart he doesn’t care about he’s called to do he’s going to get it done and he does it full speed.,” said freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson. “I don’t think anyone is concerned about that he’s just waiting on his time to be called and it’s here now.”

