Williamsburg Outlet Center to close for Thanksgiving Day, releases 2021 holiday season hours

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Outlets Williamsburg on Wednesday released its schedule for this year’s holiday season.

The outlet center will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, marking the second year in a row it has closed for the November holiday.

However, the outlet center said it plans to be open early on Black Friday, but will only be extending hours on select days like the Saturday before Christmas.

Here’s the list:

Thanksgiving, November 25 CLOSED

Black Friday, November 26 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 27 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 4 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 11 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 18 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve, December 24 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day, December 25 CLOSED

New Year’s Eve, December 31 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All other days will be regular hours:

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The outlet center said some retailers may hold different operating hours.

For more information, including a complete list of hours, click here.

