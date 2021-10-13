UI warning people about fradulent Hawkeye tickets

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This weekend’s Iowa Hawkeye football game is sold out, with fans eager to catch a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. This high demand prompted the University of Iowa to send out a warning about ticket fraud ahead of Saturday’s game against Purdue.

Fans packed Kinnick during the Hawks win against Penn State last week. Some tickets were being sold for as much as $2,000 online.

University of Iowa’s Assistant Athletic Director, Steve Roe says they had 50 fraud tickets presented to them last week. The university wants to give fans a heads up so they can be on the lookout.

Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau says with Hawkeye ticket sales going digital, it’s easier for people to sell fake tickets. People can still request paper tickets.

Hansen says those can be harder to scam because people can hold the ticket and look at the design to see if they’re legitimate. He says fan should stick with a guaranteed source when buying tickets.

“Stubhub is the official secondary market for the University of Iowa,” said Hansen. “So they will help you through that. So it’s kind of buyer beware if you look outside of the University of Iowa’s website, or if you look outside of Stubhub.”

Hansen says the demand will only get higher for tickets as the Hawkeyes continue their winning streak. They’re now ranked 2nd in the nation.

