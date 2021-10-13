Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UI warning people about fradulent Hawkeye tickets

By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This weekend’s Iowa Hawkeye football game is sold out, with fans eager to catch a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. This high demand prompted the University of Iowa to send out a warning about ticket fraud ahead of Saturday’s game against Purdue.

Fans packed Kinnick during the Hawks win against Penn State last week. Some tickets were being sold for as much as $2,000 online.

University of Iowa’s Assistant Athletic Director, Steve Roe says they had 50 fraud tickets presented to them last week. The university wants to give fans a heads up so they can be on the lookout.

Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau says with Hawkeye ticket sales going digital, it’s easier for people to sell fake tickets. People can still request paper tickets.

Hansen says those can be harder to scam because people can hold the ticket and look at the design to see if they’re legitimate. He says fan should stick with a guaranteed source when buying tickets.

“Stubhub is the official secondary market for the University of Iowa,” said Hansen. “So they will help you through that. So it’s kind of buyer beware if you look outside of the University of Iowa’s website, or if you look outside of Stubhub.”

Hansen says the demand will only get higher for tickets as the Hawkeyes continue their winning streak. They’re now ranked 2nd in the nation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ferentz on fans who booed injured Penn State players: ‘they smelled a rat’
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Proposal for additions to Johnson Ave Hy-Vee in NW Cedar Rapids
Neighbors voice concerns over proposed convenience store addition to Johnson Ave Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020. (Aaron...
Univ. of Iowa Healthcare shares findings on long term side effects of COVID-19
MidAmerican warns customers of high heating bills this winter amid high natural gas prices

Latest News

Cat recovering after being rescued from Marion apartment where four others were found dead
Cat recovering after being rescued from Marion apartment where four others were found dead
UI students “check in” on their mental health as a part of homecoming week
UI students “check in” on their mental health as a part of homecoming week
UI students “check in” on their mental health as a part of homecoming week
UI students asked to "check in" on their mental health during homecoming week
Sgt. Jim Smith family.
Sgt. Jim Smith's family receives Purple Heart Award from state organization