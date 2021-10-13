Show You Care
UI students “check in” on their mental health as a part of homecoming week

By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at the University of Iowa are being asked to “check in” with themselves when it comes to mental health. This is a part of their 6th annual Mental Health Fair hosted on Wednesday as a part of homecoming week. 29 groups participated and offered assistance to many specific mental health struggles students might be dealing with.

“Our big mission is to raise awareness on mental health and decrease stigma,” said Kelly Clougher with UI Counseling Services.

Clougher says the goal is to make students comfortable talking about their mental health. With classes back to full capacity and COVID-19 restrictions lifted on campus, she says it’s especially important this year.

“Now that folks are still kind of dealing with uncertainty and we’re adjusting, it’s still impacting our mental health.”

Temyia Holcomb is a current student and the Vice President of campus group Active Minds. She says she’s experienced firsthand how some students, including herself, have had the pandemic take a toll on their mental health.

“Students like myself who were already here and had to go online and now are coming back and adjusting,” Holcomb told TV-9. “It’s been difficult for everyone. I’ve spoken with many students who are finding the transition really hard.”

Clougher adds that events like these are crucial to students making any sort of transition as a part of the pandemic or otherwise.

“We want our students to know that they can go to any of the student organizations that are here, any of the campus partners, or the community organizations too,” said Clougher.

