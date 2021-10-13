Show You Care
Scott County attorney removed from police shooting lawsuit

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton speaks during a news conference with Davenport law...
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton speaks during a news conference with Davenport law enforcement officials, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Davenport, Iowa.(Tony Watt/The Dispatch – The Rock Island Argus via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Scott County Attorney Mike Walton has been removed from a $5 million lawsuit filed after a fatal police shooting in 2018.

The lawsuit was filed after Robert Mitchell was shot by a Scott County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on the north side of Davenport in October 2018.

About a month later, Walton determined the shooting was justified. The administrator of Mitchell’s estate dismissed a due process count against Walton in September.

Several other counts against Scott County and the deputy who shot Mitchell are still pending.

