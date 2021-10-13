Show You Care
Rate of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa continues slide, slight uptick in sickest patients

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Fewer Iowans tested positive for coronavirus in Iowa over the past week, while the hospitalization metrics for the most critically ill patients showed a slight increase.

According to data provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday, an additional 8,167 individuals in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days, or about 1,166.7 people per day during that time period. That’s about 17.2% lower than the previous week’s 1,408.6 people per day. A total of 469,519 individuals have tested positive for the disease since the start of the pandemic.

94 more people who died with the virus were added to the state’s total, which is now 6,748 people. State officials said that these deaths occurred between August 22 and October 7.

598 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, a decrease of two since the previous day and down 28 patients since last Wednesday. 150 people are in intensive care units with the virus, a decrease of two since yesterday and an increase of nine since the same time last week. 78 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of 12 since last Wednesday. 89 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus in the last 24 hours, a rate similar to the past couple of Wednesdays.

195 intensive care unit beds are available in the state, down slightly from last week’s total of 201 beds. RMCC Regions 1 and 4 showed decreased bed availability, while Regions 2, 3, 5, and 6 either stayed steady or showed slightly increased availability.

A total of 3,551,153 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, an increase of 50,748 since one week ago. 116,370 people have received a first dose and are awaiting a second dose, a decrease of 1,839 people since last week. 1,700,028 people in the state, or about 53.3% of Iowa’s total population, have completed their vaccination course, an increase of about 11,034 people.

