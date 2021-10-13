Rain returns to eastern Iowa today, gusty wind also likely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and thunderstorms continue to move our way and will affect the entire area this morning. Some storms may produce small hail, torrential rainfall and gusty wind. Heavy rain is likely for the morning commute. Rainfall totals look to be at least a half inch for most with a few areas probably picking up over an inch. Look for a gusty south wind to develop this afternoon ahead of the cold front, which may produce a few more isolated storms as well. By evening, everything is quiet here locally. Tomorrow still looks like a much quieter day. One more system is still on track to move through on Friday morning, but should be much lighter than these previous systems. A typical October chill will be around this weekend with highs around 60 on Saturday with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

