‘Punting Is Winning’ shirts symbolize No. 2 Hawkeyes’ season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Tory Taylor is selling a T-shirt for charity. It reads “Punting Is Winning.”

It’s a good motto for the No. 2 Hawkeyes. They’ve taken advantage of the field position Taylor has provided them all season and turned it into a 6-0 record.

Taylor has punted 40 times this season with 12 going at least 50 yards.

Twenty of his punts have landed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Taylor was at his best in the win over Penn State last week.

Six of his punts were down inside the Nittany Lions’ 13-yard line with three inside the 3.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.