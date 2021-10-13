Show You Care
‘Punting Is Winning’ shirts symbolize No. 2 Hawkeyes’ season

FILE - Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
FILE - Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Iowa City, Iowa, in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, file photo. Tory Taylor sells T-shirts that say "Punting Is Winning." Those words describe what's going on at No. 2 Iowa, where Taylor's punting has played a huge factor in the Hawkeyes' 6-0 start. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Tory Taylor is selling a T-shirt for charity. It reads “Punting Is Winning.”

It’s a good motto for the No. 2 Hawkeyes. They’ve taken advantage of the field position Taylor has provided them all season and turned it into a 6-0 record.

Taylor has punted 40 times this season with 12 going at least 50 yards.

Twenty of his punts have landed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Taylor was at his best in the win over Penn State last week.

Six of his punts were down inside the Nittany Lions’ 13-yard line with three inside the 3.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

