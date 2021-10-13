Show You Care
Police say road rage led to fatal crash in Polk County; man arrested

Steven Elmer Clark, 32, of Indianola.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been arrested in a fatal crash that happened in August and was instigated, police say, by a display of road rage.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 32-year-old Steven Elmer Clark, of Indianola, was arrested Tuesday after he turned himself in on counts of vehicular homicide by driving recklessly and vehicular homicide by drag racing.

Investigators say Clark and another man, 53-year-old John Schmidt, of Pleasantville, were drag racing Aug. 26 at speeds of over 100 mph on U.S. Highway 65 in Polk County when Schmidt swerved toward Clark’s truck. Investigators say Schmidt then lost control, crossed the highway’s median and was hit by two vehicles in the northbound lanes.

Schmidt died at the scene.

