Police say man found dead in central Iowa; arrest made

UNION, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 74-year-old man found dead in his central Iowa home this week was killed, and detectives have arrested a 22-year-old Arkansas man in the case.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Steve Reece was found dead Tuesday morning in a bedroom, and investigators determined he had been killed.

Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office soon arrested 22-year-old Osborn Gavel, of Baxter, Arkansas, on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Officials say Gavel was among several people who stayed in Reece’s home Monday night and believe Gavel hit the older man, leading to his death.

