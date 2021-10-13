Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police say man found dead in central Iowa; arrest made

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 74-year-old man found dead in his central Iowa home this week was killed, and detectives have arrested a 22-year-old Arkansas man in the case.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Steve Reece was found dead Tuesday morning in a bedroom, and investigators determined he had been killed.

Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office soon arrested 22-year-old Osborn Gavel, of Baxter, Arkansas, on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Officials say Gavel was among several people who stayed in Reece’s home Monday night and believe Gavel hit the older man, leading to his death.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ferentz on fans who booed injured Penn State players: ‘they smelled a rat’
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Proposal for additions to Johnson Ave Hy-Vee in NW Cedar Rapids
Neighbors voice concerns over proposed convenience store addition to Johnson Ave Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids
MidAmerican warns customers of high heating bills this winter amid high natural gas prices
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020. (Aaron...
Univ. of Iowa Healthcare shares findings on long term side effects of COVID-19

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan
Man found guilty of killing Cleghorn man in second trial
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...
New statewide opioid treatment program to be funded by $3.8 million settlement
Better Business Bureau discusses advertising reviews
Better Business Bureau discusses advertising reviews