Police identify suspect injured in Peosta shooting

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Dubuque County have identified the person involved in a disturbance in Peosta that resulted in a person being shot early Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement originally reported, multiple departments responded to a possible burglary at a residence located at 110 Peterson Drive at around midnight.

The suspect in the incident has been identified as 29-year-old Desmond Jimerson, of Manchester.

In an update, officials said Jimerson was involved in an incident earlier that night with a woman who lives at the residence.

Officials said the woman returned to the residence and Jimerson arrived there shortly after. Jimerson reportedly spoke with a third person, who was the homeowner.

The homeowner told Jimerson to leave, but when he tried to close the door, Jimerson forced his way inside the residence, according to law enforcement. That’s when officials say the homeowner pulled a handgun and shot Jimerson multiple times.

First responders took Jimerson to MercyOne in Dubuque for his injuries. He remains in stable condition.

Officials said charges against Jimerson in this incident are pending.

