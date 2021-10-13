Show You Care
Patrick McCaffery looking to step up for Iowa in his redshirt sophomore season

By Scott Saville
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - He runs like a deer at 6-foot-9, can swat shots. and can throw it down at full speed. Patrick McCaffery could be Iowa’s X-factor in 2021.

The redshirt sophomore has added 25 pounds of muscle to his body since he started at Iowa. He showed glimpses of what could do last season running the floor, and he will be a big part of the Iowa offense this season.

I’ve never been this comfortable with the ball my hands as a shooter as a ball handler,” said McCaffery. “I feel really confident athletically right now. I feel really explosive I’ve been working a lot of the weight room.”

“He will be a critical part of our offensive game plan. A guy that can get double figures night in night out,” said his father and head coach Fran McCaffery, “He’s a guy who can score in a variety of ways: putbacks, drives on floaters, threes.”

“Every team I’ve been on I’ve been somebody who can come in and score of the ball,” McCaffery said. “Last year it took me a little while to figure that out, but I think towards the end of the season I was able to show flashes of what I could do with the ball.”

