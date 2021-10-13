Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding 13-year-old Callista Ryan.

Officials said she was last seen at 5400 Kirkwood Boulevard SW on Tuesday.

Police said she is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

This is the second time this month the teenager has been reported missing.

Anyone with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department (319) 286-5491.

