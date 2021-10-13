The No. 2 Hawkeyes put the excitement from last Saturday behind them to prepare for Purdue

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Last weekend was one Hawkeye fans will remember forever, but this week, Iowa players are moving on.

“After Sunday the focus moved onto Purdue, and as much as I’d like to go back and watch more, it’s a waste of time,” said junior quarterback Spencer Petras. “If I’m not focused on Purdue I’m not doing my job.”

Purdue has been a thorn in Iowa’s side as of late. The teams have played very close, but the Boilermakers have come out on top three of the past four years, including a 24-20 victory last season.

“There’s not a guy on our team who wants to shy away from a challenge like this. We know they’ve had our number and we’re excited for the opportunity,” said senior safety Jack Koerner.

Much of Iowa’s woes against Purdue have come down to trouble against just one player, yet another All-Big Ten caliber wide receiver in David Bell. He has tallied 318 yards and 4 touchdowns in his two career games against the Hawkeyes.

“David Bell’s one of the best players I think that I’ve seen in quite some time. We certainly haven’t had much luck defending him,” said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.

With a number 2 ranking this week, Iowa’s highest since 1985, the Hawkeyes know the pressure’s on.

“We got a target on our back we know every team’s gonna give us their best shot no matter what,” senior offensive lineman Kyler Schott said.

But they also know the best way to handle the pressure, along with that target on their backs, is continuing to take it one game at a time.

“Treating every game with the respect and the opportunity that it deserves is gonna be important,” said junior linebacker Jack Campbell. “I feel like we’ve done that up to this point but we just need to continue to do that.”

