New statewide opioid treatment program to be funded by $3.8 million settlement

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy...
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. A judge formally approved a plan Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 to turn OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma into a new company no longer owned by members of the Sackler family and with its profits going to fight the opioid epidemic. A U.S. bankruptcy court judge signed the plan Friday, more than two weeks after giving it preliminary approval.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Attorney General’s Office announced the signing of an agreement with the University of Iowa Health Care to create a statewide opioid treatment program.

The program will be funded by a $3.8 million settlement with McKinsey & Co.

Iowa’s lawsuit alleged McKinsey & Co. contributed to the opioid crisis by consulting for opioid makers like Purdue Pharma, which makes OxyContin.

“From the beginning of our efforts to hold opioid makers and others accountable, my goal has always been to help Iowans who were victims of the opioid epidemic,” says Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. “This first settlement is kick-starting these efforts.”

Under the new program, University of Iowa Health Care addiction specialists will train doctors and other healthcare providers on how to treat opioid addiction using MAT, or Medication for Addiction Treatment.

“UI Health Care is a logical partner because of its expertise in addiction treatment and prior experience providing MAT training to physicians across the state,” Miller said.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics launched a clinic that uses MAT to treat opioid addiction in 2017.

The Attorney General’s Office says using MAT to treat addiction and withdrawal requires specialized training. And there are currently not enough MAT-trained providers in Iowa for many Iowans to local treatment.

The Attorney General’s Office also expects the state to receive more funding from settlements with other companies it says are involved in the opioid crisis.

“Our office will work with other state agencies, county and city officials, and others to find additional ways to spread the money throughout the state to benefit all Iowans, particularly those harmed by the opioid crisis,” says Miller.

A list of MAT providers, counselors and other treatment options can be found by visiting yourlifeiowa.org, or by calling 855-581-8111, or texting 855-895-8398.

