Ottumwans asked to check property to help find missing elderly woman

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The Ottumwa Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

On Tuesday, October 12, around 9:08 pm, the police department responded to a report of a missing elderly female.

Connie Joan Turner, age 81, was reported missing after she left her home to go on a walk. Police say she did not arrive at her destination and has not returned home.

Turner was last seen at approximately 8:00 pm at the Casey’s General Store located at 346 Richmond Avenue in Ottumwa.

The Police Department requests that property owners in Ottumwa, particularly on the South Side, check their properties to check for Mrs. Turner.

Mrs. Turner might have gotten inside a vehicle or a shed on a property to get out of the rain. Please check garages, carports, or anywhere a person could be.

An extensive search has been done by the Ottumwa Police Department and at this time, Turner has still not been located. Police say she does suffer from dementia.

Turner is a white female, 5′02″, weighs approximately 105 pounds, and has short gray hair and hazel-colored eyes. Turner has been reported to be wearing a light-colored blouse and dark-colored blue jeans.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Mrs. Turner, please contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.