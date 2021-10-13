MercyOne offering 3 ‘Free Mammo Nights’ in October
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne is hosting “Free Mammo Nights” to remove the cost barrier for preventative screenings for women.
The free events are hosted for women ages 40 and older who have cost-barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram.
Kelly Flaucher, supervisor of breast care services at MercyOne, says they don’t want the cost of a mammogram to prevent someone from getting the screened.
“An annual mammogram is too important to miss because you can’t afford it,” Flaucher said. “We know mammograms save lives.”
A study from Yale shows the average cost of a mammogram is $353 but varies from state to state.
“We try to make the evening events fun, we engage in conversation, we do some education because breast self-exam is really important,” she said. “And it’s an important aspect of breast care.”
“Free Mammo Nights” are planned for the following locations:
- MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, October 14, 1-6:30 p.m.
- MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, October 21, 3:30-8 p.m.
- MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, October 26, 1-6:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending one of the three free screening events can call 319-292-2225 to schedule an appointment.
MercyOne will also provide transportation and interpreters if necessary.
