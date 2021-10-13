MercyOne offering 3 ‘Free Mammo Nights’ in October

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne is hosting “Free Mammo Nights” to remove the cost barrier for preventative screenings for women.

The free events are hosted for women ages 40 and older who have cost-barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram.

Kelly Flaucher, supervisor of breast care services at MercyOne, says they don’t want the cost of a mammogram to prevent someone from getting the screened.

“An annual mammogram is too important to miss because you can’t afford it,” Flaucher said. “We know mammograms save lives.”

A study from Yale shows the average cost of a mammogram is $353 but varies from state to state.

“We try to make the evening events fun, we engage in conversation, we do some education because breast self-exam is really important,” she said. “And it’s an important aspect of breast care.”

“Free Mammo Nights” are planned for the following locations:

MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, October 14, 1-6:30 p.m.

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, October 21, 3:30-8 p.m.

MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, October 26, 1-6:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending one of the three free screening events can call 319-292-2225 to schedule an appointment.

MercyOne will also provide transportation and interpreters if necessary.

