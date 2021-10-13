Show You Care
John Deere workers prepare for strike after rejecting contract

FILE- In this Aug. 31, 2015, file photo, John Deere equipment is on display at the Farm...
FILE- In this Aug. 31, 2015, file photo, John Deere equipment is on display at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill.(Seth Perlman | AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers appear ready to go on strike if negotiators can’t deliver a new agreement by the end of the day.

The United Auto Workers union has said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered at least 5% raises.

Thirty-five years have passed since the last major Deere strike, but workers are emboldened to demand more this year after working long hours throughout the pandemic and because companies are facing worker shortages.

