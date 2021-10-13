Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State Univ. encourages open conversation, understanding amid mask, vaccine discourse

By WOI
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowa State University is encouraging Iowans to have open conversations about masks and vaccines.

WOI reports ISU is hosting a conference on deliberative democracy this week.

During the pandemic, decisions on wearing face masks and getting vaccines have become political divides across the country.

Political Science Professor Karen Kedowski from Iowa State University says understanding another person’s stance is critical.

“Think about it in terms of putting yourself into somebody else’s shoes,” said Kedowski. “It shows much more empathy and understanding about why decisions are made may not go your way, or to understand if they do go your way, that it might come at the cost of somebody else.”

On Wednesday, events will focus on encouraging Iowans to engage with people they may not agree with.

“There’s a way that we can have civil conversations and really explore issues without engaging in negative personal attacks, trolling, or any other really toxic,” said Kedowski. “It’s also important for us to sit down and talk with and listen to people who don’t agree with us.”

Iowa State University does not require COVID-19 vaccines. But it does require masks on Cy-Ride and in certain buildings.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Proposal for additions to Johnson Ave Hy-Vee in NW Cedar Rapids
Neighbors voice concerns over proposed convenience store addition to Johnson Ave Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ferentz on fans who booed injured Penn State players: ‘they smelled a rat’
MidAmerican warns customers of high heating bills this winter amid high natural gas prices
Police investigating shooting incident in Peosta, one hospitalized

Latest News

MidAmerican Energy says it is preparing its customers for high heating bills this winter due to...
MidAmerican warns customers of high heating bills this winter amid high natural gas prices
A 13-year-old boy from Camanche is set to be the Kid Captain for Iowa’s Homecoming game against...
13-year-old from Camanche to be Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday game against Purdue
Sports betting in Iowa has brought in eight million dollars of state tax revenue since the...
Sports betting brings in $8 million in Iowa tax revenue since legalization
A Muscatine man has been convicted of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old in Cedar County.
Muscatine man found guilty in fatal stabbing at Cedar County party