Funeral service planned for former Hawkeye Tom Poholsky

Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel while on vacation.
Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel while on vacation.(Courtesy: Denver7)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two funeral services have been planned for a former University of Iowa quarterback that passed away suddenly last week.

A service will be held Thursday, Oct. 14, from 4-6 p.m. (MT) at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home in Lakewood, Colorado. And a funeral service and celebration of live is planned for Monday at 3 p.m. (MT) at Rockland Community Church in Golden, Colorado.

Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on October 6 while on vacation. He was 54 years old.

Poholsky was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently, he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.

His family believes Poholsky died of a heart attack.

A GoFund.me has been set up to help his wife and two children pay for funeral expenses.

