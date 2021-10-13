Family of Iowa state trooper killed in action presented honor at annual conference

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper was given an award honoring his service at the annual gathering of a law enforcement advocacy group on Tuesday.

The Iowa State Police Association presented the family of Sgt. Jim Smith with its Purple Heart Award in Fort Dodge. Smith was killed during a police operation at a standoff in Grundy Center on Friday, April 9. Authorities said that Michael Lang was pulled over on April 9 by a Grundy Center officer for suspicion of driving while barred. Lang’s interaction with police escalated and ended with Lang allegedly barricading himself inside his home and fatally shooting Smith.

The award is granted by the Iowa State Police Association “to any sworn Iowa peace officer who has been seriously, critically, or fatally injured in the performance of law enforcement duty,” according to its website.

Lang has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempt to commit murder, and assault on a peace officer.

