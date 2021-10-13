Cedar Rapids works to remove tree stumps left from derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Cedar Rapids says it will likely take years to remove all of the tree stumps left from the derecho. They’re focused on removing stumps as they have finished picking up debris for the most part.

City Arborist Todd Fagan told us it’s going to take awhile to get to all of the stumps, because there are so many of them. The city lost roughly 70% of it’s tree canopy during the storm last year.

”There are upwards of you know 13,000 stumps when you add in the parks, and golf courses and everything, so it’s a lot of stumps out there to deal with and it just takes time to work through them,” Fagan said.

The city plans to release their re-leaf plan sometime this fall with a focus on replanting trees.

