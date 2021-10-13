Show You Care
Cedar Rapids seeks city Christmas tree after derecho depleted options

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Cedar Rapids is on the hunt for a Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season. The city’s list of potential options was depleted during the derecho.

Cedar Rapids Arborist Todd Fagan told us the city typically builds up a list of people who need to get rid of a tree. Often times it’s because the tree was planted too close to a house or driveway, but the derecho wiped out that pipeline.

Now, the city is asking people with spruce or fir trees that are at least 20 to 25 feet tall to reach out. The tree needs to be one that is going to be removed either way, they won’t take down trees just because.

Fagan told us they’ve already had some interest from people who want to help.

“We’ve had some pretty good success with it so far. We’ve had a lot of people call in. We’ve got to re-evaluate them and see if they’ll work but you know we’ve had several folks call already. We’re always looking for other options,” he said.

The city will come out to inspect your tree to make sure it’s a good fit. Fagan said pine trees can work, but spruces and firs have worked best in the past.

If you have a tree that would be a good prospect, the city wants to hear from you. Those interested should contact the city forestry department.

