Cat recovering after being rescued from Marion apartment where four others were found dead

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion woman is facing several charges after four cats were found dead in her apartment. 24-year-old Rebecca Pisarcik is charged with four counts of Animal Neglect Resulting in Death, and one count of Animal Abuse.

A fifth cat was inside the apartment, officers say it had been malnourished but it is alive. We got a look at the cat on Wednesday at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control. She is recovering and has not yet been named.

According to the criminal complaint, Pisarcik told police she hadn’t been home in two weeks. She also told officers that she left her cats without any food or water.

Last year Governor Reynolds signed a bill updating Iowa’s animal cruelty laws for the first time in decades.

The ‘Community and Pet Protection Act’ increased penalties for animal neglect as well as abuse, among other changes.

Preston Moore, The Iowa State Director for the Humane Society of the United States told us the state still has room for improvement.

”All that it will take to accomplish these changes is if people use the anger and the outrange they feel when these stories come about and send a quick note to your state lawmakers, your state senator, and your state representative and say I know that we just changed this law but we didn’t go far enough. And we need to make sure that Iowa’s laws actually match Iowa’s values,” Moore said.

Staff at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control told us the rescued cat will go up for adoption as soon as she is healthy, spayed and vaccinated.

Moore said Iowa is the only state in the country that does not consider animal ‘torture’ an automatic felony, that’s one of the changes he would like to see made when it comes Iowa’s animal cruelty laws.

