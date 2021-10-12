The sun is back today, rainfall returns Wednesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a much quieter day across eastern Iowa. The sunshine will return, though more scattered clouds are likely over the northern half of the area vs the southern half. Look for highs into the lower and middle 60s north with lower 70s possible farther south. The next system is quickly moving our way and already by tomorrow morning, we’ll be watching storms roll into the area. These morning storms may have the capability of small hail and gusty winds. Although low, the risk of severe weather is present tomorrow and we’ll continue to monitor the latest trends. Thursday looks to be another quiet day with another chance of showers returning to our area by Thursday night and Friday morning. The weekend still looks great with typical October 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

