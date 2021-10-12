Show You Care
Storms develop, Strong possible

By Joe Winters
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A potent fall storm pushes east from the Plains. Clouds thicken throughout the state and by morning showers and storms begin to move into eastern Iowa. There is a chance for strong to severe storms as these fronts move through the area. After the afternoon round of showers and storms ends expected cooler weather to move in. Highs stay in the 6s with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s by Friday. Have a great night!

