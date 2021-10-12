Police investigating shooting incident in Peosta, one hospitalized

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Peosta are investigating after they say a person was shot at around midnight Tuesday.

Officials said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a call for a possible burglary at an apartment located at 110 Peterson Drive.

In a news release, officials said one person was shot during the incident. That person was taken to MercyOne and is in stable condition.

Officials said they expect to share more details regarding this incident, including the names of the people involved, on Wednesday.

