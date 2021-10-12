Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Dantae Henning

Henning was last seen at Polk Alternative Education Center Monday afternoon.
Henning was last seen at Polk Alternative Education Center Monday afternoon.(Dantae Henning)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have issued an Operation Quickfind for 14-year-old Dantae Henning.

Henning is listed at 5-foot-5, 130 pounds. He has a scar on his left knee cap, approximately 1-2 inches in size.

Henning was last seen at Polk Alternative Education Center, which is at 1500 B Avenue Northeast in Cedar Rapids, Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Company
John Deere employees reject tentative agreements
Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel while on vacation.
Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away
Iowa City Police are asking for help finding this missing teenage boy.
Missing teen found safe
Nicole Ghee faces charges after police say an infant girl died in her care with drugs in her...
Iowa caregiver arrested after drugs linked to baby’s death
No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field
No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field

Latest News

Merck
Merck applies for emergency use authorization for COVID-19 pill
Drew Blahnik is escorted out of Linn County Court with his attorney after being convicted of...
Defense for Drew Blahnik pushes for new trial, claims juror bias
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School