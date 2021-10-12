Operation Quickfind: Dantae Henning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have issued an Operation Quickfind for 14-year-old Dantae Henning.

Henning is listed at 5-foot-5, 130 pounds. He has a scar on his left knee cap, approximately 1-2 inches in size.

Henning was last seen at Polk Alternative Education Center, which is at 1500 B Avenue Northeast in Cedar Rapids, Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491.

