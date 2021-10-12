Show You Care
Nice & quiet, rain moves back in tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a nice day today after a rainy start to the week. Plenty of sunshine through the rest of the day as highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures fall to the low 50s and rain moves back in later tonight. This will continue through the morning commute and may be heavy at times. Any storms that form may be on the stronger side, with the potential of gusty winds and small hail. Once this system moves out, temperatures cool down for the rest of the week and into the weekend with another chance of showers on Friday. Highs in the 50s and 60s with overnight lows mainly in the 40s.

