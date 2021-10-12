New-look Hawkeyes ready for new roles this season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of last season’s best college basketball teams looks a whole lot different this year. The number five scoring offense in the nation from a season ago is now bereft of its top two scorers, national player of the year Luka Garza and Joe Weiskamp.

“So somebody’s gotta step up and figure out how we’re gonna score without those two guys out on the floor,” said head coach Fran McCaffery.

The players on the court are changing slightly, but their roles are changing dramatically.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever coached a team where everybody on the team is gonna have a different role than they had last year so that’s fairly unique,” said McCaffery.

It all starts with Linn-Mar graduate and sixth year senior Jordan Bohannon. He’ sback yet again as a leader on and off the court, and he’ll move into a shoot-first role at the two-guard.

That leaves a number of players, like Joe Toussaint and Connor McCaffery, who will see more experience at point guard.

Bigger roles should be coming from a large group of sophomores, including twins Keagan and Kris Murray, Tony Perkins and redshirt second-year Patrick McCaffery.

“You learn a lot in a whole season right,” McCaffery said. “After I get a season under my belt, you are able to see the way teams play in the Big Ten and nationally. Now I have more stuff that I’m able to build off of and just work through for this year”

Whatever’s changing, one thing definitely stays the same: the regular season always feels just around corner. Iowa‘s first exhibition is November 5th against Slippery Rock.

