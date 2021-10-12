Muscatine man found guilty in fatal stabbing at Cedar County party

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A 22-year-old Muscatine man has been convicted of stabbing another man to death at a party last year.

A jury convicted Milton Serrano of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of 19-year-old Chantz Stevens, of Wilton. Serrano was initially charged with first-degree murder in Stevens’ death.

Police say Serrano stabbed Stevens to death after Serrano was asked to leave a party in July 2020 at a home south of Clarence. Investigators Serrano posted an account of the stabbing on social media hours after Stevens was killed.

Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 29.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.