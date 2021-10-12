Show You Care
Iowa woman pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of pedestrian

Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a Class D felony. She also was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability and speeding.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport woman has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in May.

The Quad-City Times reports that 54-year-old Michelle Fix agreed to the deal in which prosecutors agreed to drop a speeding violation.

She entered the plea last week and faces up to five years in prison when she’s sentenced in January.

Prosecutors say Fix was behind the wheel on May 1 when she hit 48-year-old Alfonso Reid Jr., of Davenport, as he walked across the road. Reid died from his injuries on May 8.

Police say Fix did not stop to render aid to Reid and instead sped off. Her vehicle, which had front-end damage, was found abandoned May 6.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

