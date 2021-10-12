CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A big development in the homicide case that’s garnered nationwide attention. A coroner in Wyoming revealed the exact cause of death of 22-year old Gabby Petito.

Her remains were found in a national forest in Wyoming last month after she went missing on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. He’s a person of interest in the case after returning home from the trip last month without her, then disappearing.

Laundrie’s now wanted on federal charges tied to unauthorized debit card usages. After multiple weeks of examining Petito’s remains, experts concluded she was strangled to death.

They also estimate she died about *3-to-4 weeks* before her body was found. She died not long after police stopped the couple - after a 9-1-1 caller said he was slapping her.

Iowa Secretary Paul Pate met with Cedar Rapids police officers on how to deal with abusive situations in the field.

Iowa Secretary of state Paul Pate met with the Linn County Sheriff and area police chiefs to talk about resources and help for people in abusive relationships.

The Secretary of State’s Office runs the Safe at Home program. It allows victims of abuse to use an alternate address to be able to shield their home address from public records, like on a driver’s license.

Right now, the program is helping about a thousand people in it. But that’s well short of the thousands who seek help for domestic violence each year in Iowa.

Pate says a simple program like this can empower those victims.

“I wish there were none, but until we can get this under control this to me is a great tool to allow these people to come out from the shadows to be part of the community again.”

Cedar Rapids police reported a 17% increase in domestic abuse through the end of August 2021.

You can sign up for the program online and find out more information here https://safeathome.iowa.gov/apply/apply.html

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.