Iowa first responders use new app to find 911 callers faster

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some first responders in Iowa are now using an app which can help them get to 911 calls quicker when someone doesn’t know where they are.

It’s called “What Three Words.”

The app pinpoints exactly where a caller is by as little as 10 feet. The developers divided the world into 10 foot by 10 foot squares. Each one is identified with its own unique string of three words.

When calling 911, the caller has to use the app to pinpoint their location. It then provides them with the three words to tell the dispatcher, so they can get a precise location.

Windsor Heights Fire and Police Chief Chad McCluskey is now promoting the app after having used it.

He says with more accurate locations, crews will know where to find someone and find the best way to get there easier.

“We have encountered situations where those cell phone signals don’t put us right at the location that we need to be at,” he said.

But knowing more precise locations for where a person experiencing an emergency is, makes it so crews can more easily plot out the best way to get there. That saves valuable seconds, or even minutes, in what could be a life or death situation.

“Whatever we can do to reduce that time down to get people the help they need. It’s well worth it.”

The app is also designed for people to find each other in non-emergency situations.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.