Iowa democrats file ethics complaint against Rep. Miller-Meeks

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Democratic Party has filed an ethics complaint against Second District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

The complaint alleges she did not disclose thousands of dollars in income on filings between 2019 and 2021.

The Iowa Democratic Party filed the complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics.

It says Miller-Meeks appears to be in violation of federal law. They are calling on the House Ethics Committee to investigate.

A spokesperson for Miller-Meeks responded with a statement saying in part,

“It’s unfortunate that Chairman Wilburn is focused on partisan attacks, when he should be focused on solving the problems created by his parties...

The Congresswoman’s office is working with the House Ethics Committee and House Clerk’s office to resolve the discrepancies.”

