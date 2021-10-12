Show You Care
Hawkeyes’ Moss avoids surgery, out for matchup with Purdue

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) recovers a fumble in the end zone during the second half of...
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) recovers a fumble in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 30-7.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A crucial component of the University of Iowa football team’s defense is being held out of play for now, but his injury will not require surgery.

During his weekly press conference, Hawkeye head football coach Kirk Ferentz said that Riley Moss will not have to undergo surgery for a knee injury sustained in Saturday’s win against Penn State. Ferentz did not give a specific timeline for Moss’ return, but said that he believes the senior defensive back will likely return in “a couple weeks.”

Moss leads college football in interceptions, tied with four other players, with four so far this season. He has also scored two defensive touchdowns and made 23 tackles, 21 of which were solo, through six games.

Iowa plays Purdue at home on Saturday at 2:36 p.m. The homecoming matchup is sold out, but will be broadcast by ABC, including on KCRG-TV9.

