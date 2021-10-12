Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Grant County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing 16-year-old Margarita Del Carmen...
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing 16-year-old Margarita Del Carmen Hernandez Martinez, who was last seen Sunday wearing the same pink sweatshirt seen in this photo.(Grant County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who they say may be a runaway.

The sheriff’s office said Margarita Del Carmen Hernandez Martinez was last seen Sunday night at her home in the rural Glen Haven area.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt. The same one she is seen wearing in a photo of her released by law enforcement.

Officials said the 16-year-old has only been in the area for about two months, and she does not speak English.

The sheriff’s office also said it does not know which direction she may have gone, but she does not know how to drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157.

We need the public’s assistance in locating a possible runaway from our county. Margarita Del Carmen Hernandez...

Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office, WI on Monday, October 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Company
John Deere employees reject tentative agreements
Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel while on vacation.
Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away
Nicole Ghee faces charges after police say an infant girl died in her care with drugs in her...
Iowa caregiver arrested after drugs linked to baby’s death
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Black Hills Energy logo
Dubuque crash impacts dozens of gas customers

Latest News

MercyOne is offering free mammograms during the month of October.
MercyOne offers free mammograms throughout October
Some first responders in Iowa are now using an app which can help them get to 911 calls quicker.
Iowa first responders using app to get to 911 calls faster
The Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids is closing for the next several weeks, while it undergoes...
Brucemore in Cedar Rapids to close to repair derecho damage
The Grant County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who...
Grant County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen