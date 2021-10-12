Grant County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who they say may be a runaway.

The sheriff’s office said Margarita Del Carmen Hernandez Martinez was last seen Sunday night at her home in the rural Glen Haven area.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt. The same one she is seen wearing in a photo of her released by law enforcement.

Officials said the 16-year-old has only been in the area for about two months, and she does not speak English.

The sheriff’s office also said it does not know which direction she may have gone, but she does not know how to drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157.

We need the public’s assistance in locating a possible runaway from our county. Margarita Del Carmen Hernandez... Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office, WI on Monday, October 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.