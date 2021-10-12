Show You Care
Dubuque Community School District to require masks on a per building basis

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting on October 18, school buildings in Dubuque with a COVID-19 positivity rate of three percent or higher will require masks until the positivity rate is below that threshold. The mask requirement will include students, staff, and visitors.

As of Monday afternoon, however, no school building exceeded 1.18 percent of active, positive cases. The district reported 53 positive cases within school buildings: 43 students and 10 staff members.

There will be exemptions to the requirement in place for medical, religious, brain health or other reasons at the discretion of the district’s superintendent, Stan Rheingans, or his designee. School district leaders said additional information will be available later this week regarding the process to apply for an exemption.

The decision came after three meetings where the Dubuque Community School Board attempted to reach a decision on whether to implement a school mask mandate or not. The motion carried on a 5-2 vote, with Tami Ryan and Lisa Wittman casting the two dissenting votes. Tom Barton, Nancy Bradley, Kate Parks, Jim Prochaska, and Anderson Sainci voted in favor of the motion.

