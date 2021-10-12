Show You Care
Des Moines activist guilty of theft for taking police flyer

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has found a Des Moines activist guilty of first-degree theft for taking a police flyer used to identify protesters from an officer’s back pocket during a protest last year.

The Des Moines Register reports that 27-year-old Alexandria Dea was found guilty Monday by Judge David Porter after she waived her right to a jury trial and consented to allow the judge to base his decision on facts already on the record.

Dea is expected to seek a deferred judgment when she’s sentenced on Dec. 7.

Prosecutors say Dea took the intelligence bulletin from an officer’s back pocket during a confrontation between officers and protesters on July 1, 2020.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

