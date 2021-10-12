Show You Care
Death in Hardin County called suspicious by law enforcement

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public Safety (Courtesy: dps.iowa.gov)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Hardin County are investigating a death as suspicious.

At around 5:33 a.m., the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of an unresponsive male in the 300 block of Commercial Street in Union. Deputies found a dead man inside a bedroom in the residence there.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office in its investigation of the man’s death.

