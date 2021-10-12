Show You Care
Central Iowa voters will fill House seat in special election

Democrat Wes Breckenridge resigned after accepting a job at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Voters in a central Iowa legislative district will chose a new representative in a special election to replace a lawmaker who resigned.

Republican Jon Dunwell and Democrat Steve Mullan are seeking election Tuesday to the House District 29 seat, which represents Newton and smaller communities in Jasper County.

The seat became open when Democratic incumbent Wes Breckenridge resigned after accepting a job at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Dunwell ran for the seat in 2020 and lost to Breckenridge. He is a pastor and works as a financial services representative.

Mullan is a retired teacher who serves on the Newton City Council. Republicans hold a 59 to 40 majority in the House.

