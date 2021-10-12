Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Animal neglect charges filed after police find four dead cats in Marion

Rebecca Pisarcik, 24.
Rebecca Pisarcik, 24.(Courtesy: Marion Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman in Marion is facing multiple animal neglect charges after an investigation by law enforcement on Monday.

Rebecca Pisarcik, 24, was charged with four counts of animal neglect resulting in death, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of animal neglect not resulting in death, a serious misdemeanor.

At around 5:36 p.m., the Marion Police Department was sent to a report of neglected animals in an apartment in the 700 block of Bentley Drive. Officers arrived at the apartment and said that they could see a dead cat in the unit through the window. Efforts were made by the police to contact Pisarcik who was allegedly the owner of the pets inside the apartment.

Once officers were granted access to the apartment, they say they found a total of four dead cats that allegedly died from neglect. A fifth cat was alive, but allegedly showed signs of malnourishment.

Police said that Pisarcik told them she owned the cats but had not been home for around two weeks, according to a criminal complaint. She also said she did not provide food or water during that time, nor had arranged for anybody else to watch them during that time, according to police.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Company
John Deere employees reject tentative agreements
Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel while on vacation.
Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away
Nicole Ghee faces charges after police say an infant girl died in her care with drugs in her...
Iowa caregiver arrested after drugs linked to baby’s death
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Black Hills Energy logo
Dubuque crash impacts dozens of gas customers

Latest News

Drew Blahnik appears for a hearing at the Linn County Courthouse on a motion for a new trial.
A second hearing will be held to decide if Drew Blahnik will get new trial
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
Death in Hardin County called suspicious by law enforcement
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
MidAmerican warns customers of high heating bills this winter amid high natural gas prices