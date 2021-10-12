Animal neglect charges filed after police find four dead cats in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman in Marion is facing multiple animal neglect charges after an investigation by law enforcement on Monday.

Rebecca Pisarcik, 24, was charged with four counts of animal neglect resulting in death, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of animal neglect not resulting in death, a serious misdemeanor.

At around 5:36 p.m., the Marion Police Department was sent to a report of neglected animals in an apartment in the 700 block of Bentley Drive. Officers arrived at the apartment and said that they could see a dead cat in the unit through the window. Efforts were made by the police to contact Pisarcik who was allegedly the owner of the pets inside the apartment.

Once officers were granted access to the apartment, they say they found a total of four dead cats that allegedly died from neglect. A fifth cat was alive, but allegedly showed signs of malnourishment.

Police said that Pisarcik told them she owned the cats but had not been home for around two weeks, according to a criminal complaint. She also said she did not provide food or water during that time, nor had arranged for anybody else to watch them during that time, according to police.

