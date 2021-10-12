Show You Care
13-year-old from Camanche to be Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday game against Purdue

A 13-year-old boy from Camanche is set to be the Kid Captain for Iowa’s Homecoming game against Purdue on Saturday.(University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 13-year-old boy from Camanche is set to be the Kid Captain for Iowa’s Homecoming game against Purdue on Saturday.

When Ayden Gendreau was born, he was airlifted to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital because doctors detected a heart defect.

Ayden was later diagnosed with VACTERL syndrome. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital says the syndrome is associated with birth defects affecting multiple parts of the body, with each letter in the acronym representing a different abnormality.

Ayden has undergone multiple corrective surgeries, including a surgery to correct his spine.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes have partnered for the Kid Captain tradition for 12 years now. It honors pediatric patients and shares their inspirational stories.

See Ayden’s full story here.

